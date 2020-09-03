Texas Tech will offer free walk-up COVID-19 testing at Urbanovsky Park starting Friday.
The establishment of the clinic, which will be close to the Tech Recreation Center, follows a spike in local and campus COVID-19 cases, according to a Tech Commitment email. The Texas Department of Emergency Management will provide the testing.
For more information, visit the Tech Commitment website.
