Texas Tech will host its 47th annual School of Banking program from Aug. 9 to Aug. 14 next year at the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business.
Early registration for the program is now open to anyone in the banking industry and will close July 4, 2020, according to a Tech news release. After the date, late registrations will be accepted until July 31, 2020.
In order to finish the program, according to the news release, participants are to complete two weeks over the course of two years.
The Tech School of Banking provides future and current bankers resources that will allow them to progress their professional careers in the banking field, according to the news release. The program equips attendees with modern information that enables them to be knowledgeable of all major areas of banking.
Jeff Mercer, director of the School of Banking, said the goal is to help attendees become better banking leaders and grow within their field, according to the news release.
For further questions or information, contact Stephanie Bohn at stephanie.bohn@ttu.edu or visit ttubankschool.ba.ttu.edu
