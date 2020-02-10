The 2020 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders selected Texas Tech as an Institute Partner.
This will mark the third time the Mandela Washington Fellowship, which provides leadership training, mentoring, professional opportunities, networking and local community engagement to empower young African leaders, will visit Tech, according to a Tech news release. The Leadership Institute will last six weeks.
The Young African Leaders Initiative was founded in 2010 with the intention of encouraging democratic governance as well as stimulating economic growth in Africa, according to the news release. Since 2014, this U.S Department of State supported around 4,440 of participants of this Fellowship.
Tech is one of 27 educational institutions the Fellowship will visit, according to the news release. At the conclusion of this program, Fellows in this program will visit Washington D.C. for a summit in which they will participate in four weeks of professional development in a variety of professional settings including government agencies, non-governmental organizations and private companies.
In past years, the Mandela Washington Fellows at Tech worked closely with local organizations, such as United Way, the South Plains Food Bank and the Lubbock Police Department, according to the news release.
For additional information regarding this opportunity with the Mandela Washington Leadership Institute at Tech, one may contact Nitasha Misra, senior international grants administrator at the Office of International Affairs, or visit the programs website, according to the news release.
