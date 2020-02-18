Total student enrollment at Texas Tech has increased during the 2020 spring semester.
Total enrollment for Spring 2020 is 35,425, which increased from 34,549 in the spring of 2019, according to the Tech Institutional Research Fact Book. This spring, undergraduate enrollment is 29,047, which is a 582-point increase from 2019, graduate enrollment is 5,993, which is a 306-point increase from 2019, and Tech School of Law enrollment is 385, which is a 12-point decrease from 2019.
Along with undergraduate, graduate and law student enrollment, certain colleges on campus saw changes in their enrollment.
Regarding spring enrollment from 2019 to 2020, the Rawls College of Business increased from 4,306 to 4,914, the College of Arts and Sciences increased from 10,201 to 10,404, the College of Media and Communication increased from 2,312 to 2,480, the College of Education increased from 2,075 to 2,160 and the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources increased from 2,331 to 2,385, according to the Fact Book. From last year, spring enrollment for the College of Engineering and the School of Law decreased from 4,981 to 4,912 and 397 to 385, respectively.
From last spring to this semester, according to the Fact Book, freshman enrollment decreased from 4,506 to 4,269, sophomore enrollment increased from 6,416 to 6,895, junior enrollment increased from 6,947 to 7,232 and senior enrollment increased from 10,205 to 10,226.
Spring 2020 total female enrollment is 17,346, which is a 692-point increase from last spring, and Spring 2020 total male enrollment is 17,957, which is a 133-point increase from last spring, according to the Fact Book. The number of non-reported genders increased from 71 in Spring 2019 to 122 in Spring 2020.
This spring, according to the Fact Book, undergraduate enrollment consists of 15,069 males, 13,900 females and 78 genders not reported. Graduate enrollment consists of 2,671 males, 3,278 females and 44 genders not reported. Law student enrollment consists of 217 males, 168 females and zero non-reported genders.
Regarding Spring 2020 enrollment numbers based on ethnic background, according to the Fact Book, enrollment for white students increased from 18,701 to 18,962, enrollment for black or African American students increased from 2,192 to 2,227, enrollment for Hispanic students increased from 9,144 to 9,283, enrollment for Asian students increased from 998 to 1,064, enrollment for students of two or more races increased from 919 to 1,264 and enrollment for non-resident international students increased from 2,121 to 2,189.
