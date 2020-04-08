László Hunyadi, a large-animal doctor with a specialty in horses, has joined the team at the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine doing his "dream job," according to a release from the Veterinary School. His duties began on April 1.
"László has such a rich and diverse background,” John Dascanio, senior associate dean for the School of Veterinary Medicine, said, according to the release. “He will add to the program in so many ways. The students, staff and faculty will benefit from his expertise and his life experiences. He will be central in developing and delivering the curriculum, and he will help our students both in the classroom and in clinical settings to gain the confidence to effectively diagnose and treat difficult medical cases in large animals.”
Hunyadi originally began his career on the human health track, earning his bachelor's degrees in chemistry and biochemistry from New Mexico State University and then moving to Connecticut to work for Bayer Pharmaceutical, according to the release. He also earned a master's degree in organic chemistry at Yale University.
After a decade of working in the human health field, Hunyadi decided to enroll in the Cornell University veterinary school, according to the release. He completed his residency at the University of California-Davis where he participated in multiple research programs and published articles discussing pharmacology and emerging diseases in horses.
“He is like the proverbial unicorn in that he has the rare mix of private clinical practice experience. He is an outstanding basic and applied researcher, and he relates to the area, our communities we serve and our values,” Guy Loneragan, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine, said, according to the release.
Hunyadi will be joining Dascanio, Britt Conklin, associate dean for the School of Veterinary Medicine, Loneragan, Bethany Schilling, assistant professor at the School of Veterinary Medicine and David Dutton, a large-animal surgeon, on the Veterinary School's team, according to the release. More faculty members will be joining in April as well as over the summer and fall.
