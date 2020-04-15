The Tech School of Veterinary Medicine sent out a release announcing the addition of Nancy Zimmerman to their faculty as a small animal surgery professor. Coming from Arena, Wisconsin, she taught veterinary students for 15 years at the University of Wisconsin as well as other teaching hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.
“When I learned about the opportunity to build a teaching program at Texas Tech that would focus on training students, that was very interesting to me,” Zimmerman said, according to the release. “We have an opportunity to utilize the most current methods and technology to help students learn and grow through the training process of becoming a veterinarian. I’m really keen on being a part of that and trying to impart some of the clinical experience I’ve gained working in many different capacities as a veterinarian over the past 20 years”
After earning her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1998, Zimmerman participated in a residency for small animal surgery and received her Master of Science degree in 2003 at Virginia Tech, according to the release. In 2004, she became board certified and was named a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons (ACVS).
Zimmerman worked in a private referral hospital in Dallas after her surgical residency but relocated to Wisconsin in 2006 to establish Gentle Hands Veterinary Specialists, a locum surgery practice for small animals, according to the release. She also helped run the lamb and beef farm she owned in Wisconsin, where she would host events for veterinary students and regional livestock producers throughout the years.
Zimmerman hopes to provide her insight and skills to a broader audience as a professor in the School of Veterinary Medicine, according to the release.
“It is important to focus on the patient and the client,” Zimmerman said, according to the release. “My goal is to work with Texas Tech University practice partners, who will serve as clinical training centers for veterinary students, to develop programs that graduate veterinarians who will not only be competent and have the knowledge but also confident to do what they need to do to provide the best, most complete service to their patients and clients, with compassion.”
Zimmerman will be joining John Dascanio, senior associate dean for the School of Veterinary Medicine, Britt Conklin, associate dean for the School of Veterinary Medicine, Guy Loneragan, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine, Bethany Schilling, assistant professor at the School of Veterinary Medicine, David Dutton, a large-animal surgeon on the Veterinary School's team and Laszlo Hunyadi, a large-animal surgeon on the Veterinary School's team, according to the release. More faculty members will be joining in April as well as over the summer and fall.
“Having a broad scope of diverse experiences in veterinary medicine makes you a great practitioner, but more importantly, it makes you a better teacher,” Conklin said, according to the release. “Dr. Zimmerman has had an enormous breadth of experiences that will allow her to deliver an unmatched educational experience to our student body and, additionally, will provide our practice partners with a wealthy resource.”
