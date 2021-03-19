At noon EDT March 19, medical students across the country opened an email containing their future - their residency match. On Match Day, 180 medical students at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Medicine opened their email at the exact same time.
Match Day occurred virtually via Zoom this year, Steven Berk, academic dean of the School of Medicine, said. Match Day is an emotional time for students and their families, often joyful but sometimes disappointing if a student is placed far away from home.
“It’s a different kind of Match day, but it is Match Day,” Berk said.
The email students receive is from their respective program they have matched with and where they will spend the next three to five years training, Berk said. Most residents end up practicing at the medical centers they did their residency at.
This past year, students applying for residencies have been interviewing and interning to decide what specific field and geographical location they want to pursue a residency at after graduation, Berk said. After the interviews, students rank their top choices and programs rank their top student candidates, and then the computer creates matches.
Some students will get matched with the most prestigious medical centers in the country and some are going to complete their residency in various Texas Tech programs, Berk said. It can be important to note not every student gets their first choice.
“I love that they’re going to some of the top programs,” Berk said. “I’m also really pleased when students stay here with us and help us build a great medical center.”
Normally, Match Day is hosted in-person and everyone opens their envelope together, Berk said. The media is usually present as well.
“Every medical school in the country, everybody opens up their envelope at the exact same time,” Berk said.
The biggest difference in the matching process this year, Berk said, is that students were unable to personally visit different programs; it was all virtual, making it difficult for students and programs to gauge each other appropriately. The School of Medicine employees were concerned this would make things more difficult for students, but it seems it was a successful year for Tech students.
Occasionally, a student does not match to a program at all, Berk said. When this happens, students typically do research for a year or seek additional training.
“Most students who don’t match are just ready to try again the following year,” Berk said.
Sara Dogom, a student at the Tech School of Medicine from Dallas, participated in Match Day and said she was excited and nervous to receive her Match email.
Students found out they matched Monday, but did not find out where until today, Dogom said.
“I knew I had a spot; I have a job and so I was, you know, comfortable,” Dogom said.
Dogom matched to a pediatric residency in Lubbock, which she said was her first choice, and had to read her email multiple times to process it.
Dogom said she was grateful for the experience she has had at the Tech School of Medicine and is grateful for her teachers and mentors.
“The school here is really awesome,” Dogom said. “I’ve never met educators, I’ve never met teachers who are so invested in our education and really care about us and are passionate about helping us grow.”
Zayne Belal, a student at the Tech School of Medicine from Houston, said it was very nerve wracking at the start, but now he feels relief and excitement to finally know where he matched, calling today one of the best days of his life.
“I’m ready to just get going on that next step,” Belal said.
Belal matched with the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and will be training in radiation oncology. He said he feels blessed to have matched with a program he loves and to see everything he has worked towards come to a head.
Additionally, both Belal and Dogom said it was exciting to see where their friends matched as well.
To his mentors, teachers and those who wrote letters on his behalf, Belal said he wanted to thank them for their support and hopes he continues to make them proud as he starts the next phase of his life.
“I knew no matter when, what I wanted to do, or what specialty, when I wanted to go they were going to support me,” Belal said, “and since day one that’s been the case.”
