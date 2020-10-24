The Texas Tech School of Law Alumni Association selected six recipients for the 2020 Alumni Association Awards.
Alumni Association Awards recipients are acknowledged for their accomplishments and contributions to the community and Tech School of Law, according to a Tech news release.
The six awards and recipients, according to the news release, include:
- The Hershell L. Barnes Ambassador Award presented to Rob Hofmann
- The Daniel H. Benson Public Service Award presented to Steven R. Miears,
- The Graduates of the Last Decade (G.O.L.D.) Award presented to Whitney S. Ellis and Konstantin N. Parkhomenko
- The Rising Star Award presented to C. Michael Davis
- The Outstanding Service Award presented to James Wesley Hendrix
This year's recipients, who typically would be honored at the annual Tech Law School Alumni Reception at the State Bar of Texas annual meeting, now are set to be recognized virtually due to the current pandemic and will be acknowledged in-person when it is safe to do so, according to the news release.
