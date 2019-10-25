National Jurist has ranked the School of Law at Texas Tech as the best value law school in Texas and the 13th most valuable in the U.S.
National Jurist ranks the value of a school’s education based on the bar pass rate, employment rate, tuition, cost of living and average debt at graduation from each university, according to a Tech news release. The American Bar Association determined Tech has a bar passage rate of 94 percent.
This recognition, according to the news release, represents the highest Tech has reached in national rankings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.