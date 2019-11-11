To honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces for Veterans Day, Texas Tech ROTC hosted a ceremony Monday at Memorial Circle.
Cadet Battalion Cmdr. Kristopher McDowell honored Pfc. Corey Winkle, who was killed in action Feb. 25, 1991.
“Pfc. Winkle was born on May 26, 1969,” McDowell said. “He was a loving local … after Texas Tech he enlisted in the army during the Gulf War. He was part of the 24th infantry division.”
Doctoral student Nathan Hayes, a former Marine, spoke about how he found himself with the help of the Marine Corp.
"My path to where I am today was not only influenced by the military, it was made by it,” Hayes said. “As most 18-year-olds, I thought I knew what I wanted … went into school, and I didn’t know what I wanted to do.”
Joining the Marines allowed him to find the discipline he needed to better himself, Hayes said.
“I went from a failing student to someone who’s teaching those students and telling them, ‘Excuses don’t count,” Hayes said. “To all of you here today who have served, I want to thank you because it’s with you we’ve accomplished this.”
If students who join the armed services enlist with respect and discipline, they will thrive in the armed services, Hayes said. He also spoke on the importance of families who support those in the armed services.
“Call your mom, you’re not in this alone,” Hays said.
After Hays spoke, the ceremony ended with the U.S. flag being retrieved from the flagpole by Army and Air Force Color Guards.
