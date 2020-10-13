Texas Tech researchers conducted an experiment to examine the resistance mosquitoes have to insecticide.
This research follows recent threats to public health from mosquito-born viruses, specifically the Zika virus, according to a Tech news release. These threats have brought to light the importance of understanding how to effectively control mosquito populations.
Researchers first conducted a surveillance program in more than 30 counties in the Texas Panhandle, according to the news release. The findings confirmed the previously known existence of the Asian Tiger and the Yellow Fever mosquito in eight counties and found each species in five new counties.
The researchers then began to examine the resistance mosquitoes had to insecticides statewide, according to the news release. During the last four years, the researchers collected Asian Tiger and Yellow Fever eggs from 50 jurisdictions throughout Texas.
After the eggs reached adulthood, according to the news release, researchers exposed the mosquitoes to insecticide, and their survival indicated the mosquitoes have developed insecticide resistance.
Steve Presley, director of The Institute of Environmental and Human Health at Tech and chair of the Tech Department of Environmental Toxicology, said they found 68 percent of mosquito populations tested expressed strong resistance to commonly used insecticides.
Sixteen percent tested exhibited minor resistance to those same insecticides, and sixteen percent exhibited no resistance and were fully susceptible to the insecticides, according to the news release.
The researchers reported their results to each of the 50 jurisdictions and, if resistance was found, recommended the jurisdiction change pesticides to better control the mosquito population, according to the news release. The next step in this research is to determine how the mosquitoes have become resistant to the insecticides and how widely spread the problem is, according to the release.
