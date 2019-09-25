Texas Tech professors were awarded a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to develop a training program to help researchers identify predatory publishers.
Many researchers who aim to publish their work can fall victim to predatory publishing, according to a Tech news release.
Predatory publishing was first brought to the attention of academics in 2008 when Jeffrey Beall, a librarian, created a list of publications he considered illegitimate, according to the new release. The controversial list was eventually taken down almost a decade later.
More lists, of both credible and noncredible publications, have been released since in recent years, according to the news release.
Open-access journals, which make research articles free for public viewing, often require a publication fee, according to the news release. Although some publications who do this are legitimate, others simply exploit authors for money.
Amy Koerber, a College of Media and Communication professor and associate dean for administration and finance, said that she wants to develop a training program to identify malignant publications, according to the news release.
Koerber said that some open-access journals charge large publication fees and neglect to perform gatekeeping measures, such as blind peer review, that ensure quality of research, according to the news release.
Koerber is working with assistant professor of atmospheric science Karin Ardon-Dryer, associate professor and associate dean for research and grants in the College of Media and Communication Glenn Cummins, journalism professor Leo Eko and associate professor of professional communication Kerk Kee, according to the news release.
The interdisciplinary team received a $345,702 grant from the NSF, according to the news release. The purpose of the study is to research publishing practices of STEM fields.
They aim to develop Stem Training in Ethics of Publication Practices (STEPP), according to the news release. The program will train academics to recognize credible and ethically sound research publications.
Their research will consist of three phases, according to the news release.
The first phase will review lists of noncredible journals, credible journals and ethical codes from different organizations, according to the news release. The second phase involves interviewing academics on their knowledge of predatory publishing.
For the third phase, the team will take the data from the previous phases to develop STEPP, according to the news release.
The training, although STEM-focused, is beneficial to researchers across disciplines, according to the news release. In addition, the training will be available online for free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.