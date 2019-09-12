People have often debated whether eggs should be a staple food in a healthy diet.
A new study from Texas Tech researchers argues that eating eggs does not lead to the health issues previous studies have linked them to, according to a Tech news release.
Nikhil Dhurandhar, Helen Devitt Jones Endowed Professor and chair of the Department of Nutritional Sciences, John Dawson, assistant professor of natural sciences, and Samudani Dhanasekara, a nutritional sciences doctoral candidate, conducted a study on whether eating eggs leads to higher consumption of saturated fat and an influence on glucose levels, according to the news release.
The study is designed to test previous studies on the beliefs about egg consumption.
In the 1960s, the American Heart Association claimed that people should consume three eggs or less within a week to avoid cholesterol buildup, which could then lead to cardiovascular diseases, according to the news release.
Earlier this year, the same sentiment was echoed by a new study, according to the news release. Studies have also suggested that egg consumption can lead to an increased risk of diabetes.
Many studies only associate eggs with these health concerns, according to the news release. They do not prove that eggs are the cause.
Other studies have suggested that eggs have positive health benefits, according to the news release. In the 1990s, the Egg Nutrition Center showed several aspects of the nutritional value of eggs.
These include high-quality protein, which helps people feel full longer and helps children grow, lutein and zeaxanthin, which lower a consumer's risk of cataracts, molecular degeneration, atherosclerosis and different types of cancer, and choline, which helps babies develop before they are born, according to the news release.
In Dhurandhar, Dawson and Dhanasekara’s study, according to the news release, 48 adults were used to test two different factors of egg consumption.
In the first experiment, the participants were given a cell phone to take pictures of their meals before and after eating, according to the news release. Researchers then determined the amount and kind of food the subjects were eating.
The first study found that eating eggs did not correlate exactly with a higher saturated fat intake, according to the news release. But the way the subjects prepared their food did make a difference.
The second experiment tested whether eggs have a negative effect on glucose levels, according to the news release.
Subjects were assigned a certain breakfast: scrambled eggs, saturated fats, a combination of the two or a control meal that contained the same number of calories and amount of protein, fat and carbohydrates, according to the news release.
Like the previous experiment, the study showed that eggs did not have a negative effect on blood glucose levels, according to the news release. Additionally, those who did not regularly eat eggs had similar blood glucose levels to those who did.
Overall, the researchers are setting out to disprove the notion that eggs are unhealthy.
