Texas Tech researcher Alessandra Corsi has been selected as a 2019 Fellow of the American Physical Society (APS).
Corsi, associate professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, according to a Tech news release, is one of the few awarded this honor due to her contributions to the discovery of gravitational waves.
Corsi was part of the team who detected the merger of two black holes, which caused the gravitational waves, according to a Texas Tech Today article.
The amount of people elected to be a Fellow of the APS is about 0.5 percent of the current society membership, according to the news release.
Corsi said this achievement is one of the most rewarding moments of her career, according to the news release. She said she is greatly honored by the organization and her peers.
