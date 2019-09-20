A Texas Tech researcher was granted $500,000 to find ways to keep pollutants in landfills from escaping into the environment.
The Environmental Protection Agency awarded the grant to Jennifer Guelfo, an assistant professor of environmental engineering at Tech, according to a Tech news release. The study looks at per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a group of compounds that are common in firefighting agents, household products and food packaging.
Previous studies have shown that PFAs could possibly have negative health effects including reproductive and developmental deficiencies, according to the release. It has also been linked to different types of cancers.
PFAs are often dispersed through the environment through landfill leachate, according to the news release. Leachate is water, usually rainwater, that passes through waste and extracts components of those materials.
Although leachate is treated before being released back into the environment, PFAs do not break down and cannot be completely removed, according to the news release. Guelfo will study different types of leachate: real leachate from landfills as well as artificial leachate created in a lab.
Guelfo said leachates can differ drastically, according to the news release. She wants to study a variety of leachates, such as leachates that have traveled through different materials and leachates that have been recirculated through a landfill.
The study will need to determine a well-rounded leachate that can be representative of the majority of landfills in the world, according to the news release. Although Guelfo is the principal investigator for the study, she will be mentored by several senior collaborators.
Her mentors include Danny Reible, a chemical engineering professor and Donovan Maddox Distinguished Engineering Chair, Kurt Pennell, the Brown University 250th Anniversary Professor of Engineering, and Michelle Crimi, the Clarkson University director of the Department of Engineering and Management.
Guelfo will also be working with Naveen Kumar, a postdoctoral research associate, and a doctoral student studying environmental engineering, according to the news release.
Joseph Heppert, the vice president for research at Tech, said that he was grateful for the EPA’s support of Guelfo’s research, according to the news release. He said that her research is important for the health of communities across the country.
