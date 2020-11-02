Noureddine Abidi, Leidigh Professor in the Texas Tech Department of Plant and Soil Science and director of the Fiber and Biopolymer Research Institute, was awarded the 2020 Discover Natural Fibres Initiative Innovation Award for his discovery of changing low-grade cotton to a cellulose gel.
Abidi was pleased to be recognized by the international, natural-fibers stakeholder community, he said, according to a Tech release.
Abidi is a polymer chemist whose research focuses on the physical and chemical attributes of biopolymers and their functionalization and transformation, leading to practical, advanced applications, according to the release.
In September 2019, Abidi received a patent for a process he developed that can break down low-grade cotton into pure cellulose, according to the news release. This cellulose can then be converted into a gel that can be used in 3D printing or to create usable, biodegradable products, such as bioplastic materials.
Abidi’s goal with the research is to take the gel from low-grade cotton and use it to replace as many nonbiodegradable products, such as plastic bags, as possible, according to the news release. He and fellow researchers have shown, in the FBRI laboratory, that the process will work, using it to convert low-grade cotton into products, such as protective film.
Additionally, the gel can be used in 3D printers, which can be used to make a variety of products with the potential of helping curb the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the news release. During research, the gel was placed into a 3D printer jet to produce scaffolds. The only limit to the process is whether there is a need for a product that can withstand certain conditions according to the release.
Abidi is a member of the Tech Zoonotic and Infectious Diseases Research Center, according to the news release. His work with the center can potentially help reduce any shortages of personal protective equipment that may arise from the battle with COVID-19.
Abidi holds a doctorate in theoretical, physical and analytical chemistry from the University of Montpellier II in France, according to the news release. He joined FBRI in 1999 as a research associate working in chemical finishes and textile chemistry and has served as the managing director for FBRI for the past three years.
