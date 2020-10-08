Texas Tech College of Agricultural Sciences and National Resources researchers and members of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Services are working to ensure exported food to the U.S. meets Food Safety Modernization Act requirements (FSMA).
This project between the two entities, which has been in progress since 2014, is coming to a close, according to a Tech news release.
The USDA Foreign Agricultural Services’ Office of Capacity Building and Development will fund the project with a $400,000 grant, according to the news release. This grant will target Columbia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru.
Marcos X. Sanchez-Plata, an associate professor of global food security in the Tech Department of Animal and Food Sciences, said by the end of the project, a Tech-hosted large repository website aimed at summarizing the team’s efforts since 2014 and providing educational materials, according to the news release.
The team utilizes assessment tools that allows them to conduct risk-based diagnostics into food operations that export to the U.S. to secure their market access by complying with new requirements, according to the news release.
The final product is designed to provide a large repository website. According to the news release, the website will be hosted by Tech and promoted to all countries in the western hemisphere.
The FSMA act was signed in 2011, according to the news release. It was enacted to prevent food-borne illness in response to changes in the global food system.
Helping food exporters within Latin American and Caribbean countries secure access to the U.S. market while supplying safe foods to consumers is one aspect of support from Tech, according to the news release.
In the latest iteration of the project, researchers will assess the level of preparedness of medium and small operations in the four countries to comply with FSMA rules using the ICFIE diagnostic tools. After identifying the needs and priorities of these operations, they will develop a customized implementation plan for each one.
The diagnostics evaluate the operations and products of facilities and allow for the researchers to identify gaps and needs for improvement, giving them capability to tailor technical assistance efforts by priority and increase chances of success.
One year after the implementation, the research will assess their impact, as well as the level of compliance with regulations by conducting internal audits and laboratory testing to determine the safety of food being produced.
