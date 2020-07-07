The Student and Exchange Visitor Program announced temporary modifications for nonimmigrant students taking online classes during the Fall 2020 semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release on July 7.
Texas Tech plans to resume in-person classes for the Fall 2020 semester, according to the release, using multiple models of face-to-face, hybrid and online options.
Approximately two-thirds of Tech's classes will be taught in-person, according to the release. As long as an international student is not enrolled in an online-only degree path and has at least one face-to-face or hybrid class they will be allowed to return to Texas Tech in Fall 2020.
