On Wednesday, Sept. 29, the Texas Tech University System released the 2021 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report for Tech that is required under the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security and Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act.
The report also goes into details about fire and campus safety protocols as well as resources available for students to use.
Crime Statistics
According to the report, no reports of murders, incest, statutory rape, robberies and hate crimes were reported in 2020.
There were seven reported cases of rape and forcible fondling on the Tech campus, according to the report. Six reports of aggravated assault were reported on campus with three reported incidents occurring in on-campus housing and three incidents occurring off-campus.
Nine reported incidents of burglary were on campus and seven incidents in off-campus Tech properties, according to the report. In 2020, there were six mortar vehicle theft on campus and one at an off-campus property.
There was also one reported case of arson in on-campus housing in 2020.
There were 41 reported incidents of violent acts against women with 19 being acts of dating violence, 17 of those being on campus, according to the report. One report of domestic violence in on-campus housing and 21 reported stalking incidents, all of them being on campus and 15 of them being in on-campus housing.
56 arrests were made in 2020 pertaining to alcohol with 50 other them happening on campus.
189 drug-related arrests were made with 158 of them happening on campus, according to the report. Five weapon-related arrests were made and one of them occurred on campus.
605 alcohol violations referred to disciplinary action and 45 drug-related violations referred to disciplinary action were reported.
Reporting Processes
If a student is in imminent danger, they are asked to call 911 or the TTUPD at 806.742.3931
Students can also report using the following forms:
Clery Reporting Form — For campus crime reporting.
Title IX Report Form — For sexual assault, harrasement, misconduct and any Title IX violations.
Campus Inclusion Report Form — For any acts that individuals believe are bias-related.
Student of Concern Report Form — For individuals to report students who they are concerned about.
Hazing Incident Report Form – For hazing incidents that have occured.
Student Conduct Violation Report Form — To report an alleged violation of the Tech Student Handbook.
Student Organization Misconduct Report Form — To report student organization that has participated in hazing, social event planning risks, sexual misconduct and/or alcohol violations.
Raider Relief/Student Basics Needs Form — For students who need assistance to help them to achieve their academic goals.
The full report can be read here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.