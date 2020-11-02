Texas Tech recently was recognized by INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine as a leading college in diversity and inclusion efforts, awarding Tech a 2020 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity.
INSIGHT into Diversity magazine is the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication, and they included Tech along with 89 recipients in the November 2020 INSIGHT into Diversity issue, according to a Texas Tech news release.
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said, according to the news release, the award reflects the university's efforts to be supportive and inclusive of all students, faculty and staff.
This award recognizes colleges demonstrating outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion through programs, outreach and student recruitment, according to the news release.
Since 2016, the best recipients of this award also receive recognition as Diversity champions, meaning that these universities should be considered as role models for all campuses wanting to achieve this recognition, according to the news release. Tech has received both awards each time they were named in the magazine.
Recent milestones achieved by the university include an increase of minority employees in both faculty tenure and non-tenure and the making of Leaders Engaged in Advanced Diversity through the Office of Institutional Diversity, according to the news release.
