INSIGHT into Diversity magazine named Texas Tech a Higher Education Excellence in Diversity winner for the 10th consecutive year and a Diversity Champion for the sixth time on Sept. 23, according to a news release.
The HEED award recognizes institutions who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity through initiatives, student recruitment and retention and hiring faculty and staff, according to the news release.
Tech will be featured along with 101 other recipients of the award in the magazine's November edition.
"We have continued to challenge ourselves to do more, extend our reach and leverage each year’s efforts as building blocks for the next," said Carol Sumner, chief diversity officer and vice president of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Tech, in a statement. "Texas Tech remains committed to fostering a welcoming, diverse, supportive and inclusive campus community."
