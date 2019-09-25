Texas Tech has been recognized as a leading university in diversity for the eighth consecutive year by INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine.
The INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine is the oldest and one of the most renowned diversity publications in the higher education world, according to a Tech news release.
Tech has been given the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award, according to the news release. In addition, the university has been recognized as a Diversity Champion for the fourth year in a row.
Universities that show a push for diversity through initiatives, outreach and different programs are honored with the award, according to the news release. Students, faculty and staff populations are all considered when determining diversity efforts.
Tech is one among 92 universities across the country given the HEED Award, according to the news release. Only eight total institutions in Texas were given the award.
Texas Tech has received the HEED Award since its conception in 2012, according to the news release. The university also has been named a Diversity Champion recipient each year the title has existed.
Carol Sumner, the vice president and chief diversity officer of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DDEI), has worked with different campuses and communities to provide services and resources to an increasingly diverse community at Tech, according to the news release.
Sumner said that the HEED Award serves as a motivator for the DDEI to continue working hard to promote diversity and an inclusive environment, according to the news release.
The DDEI has 15 separate divisions dedicated to finding new inclusive ways to expand programs and services among various ages, races and ethnicities, the LGBTQ community, different genders, veterans and those with disabilities, according to the news release.
This year, the university was recognized as a Hispanic-Serving Institution by the Department of Education, according to the news release. This made Tech eligible for an additional $10 million in funding.
Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine recognized Tech as a one of the top universities to educate and graduate students of Hispanic backgrounds, according to the news release.
In addition, Tech has been recognized in other areas of inclusivity.
Tech was given the title of Premier Campus on the Campus Pride Index of 2019, according to the news release. The university was also named one of the best colleges for people with disabilities and for international students.
Overall, Tech currently has a 4.5 out of five stars, according to the news release.
President Lawrence Schovanec said he is glad Tech can be a leader in diversity, equity and inclusion, according to the news release. He said that the university always tries to reflect the demographic of Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.