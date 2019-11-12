The Virginia Murray Sowell Center for Research and Education in Sensory Disabilities at Texas Tech in the College of Education was awarded a $1.25 million grant to fund training for professionals who work with children with visual impairments.
The funding will begin Project INVITE (Interdisciplinary Neurological Visual Impairment Teaching Experts), according to a Tech news release. The 30-month program will provide specialized training for scholars to help children with neurological visual impairments and help children potentially improve their vision.
The program will be delivered through a combination of face-to-face and distance education, shared coursework, activities, and people will have access to local mentors and resources, according to news release. Graduates will also earn a master’s degree in special education with a concentration in visual impairments.
Graduates also will be eligible to become certified as Teacher of Students with Visual Impairments (TVI) in their state or be eligible to become certified orientation and mobility specialists through the Academy for Certification of Vision Rehabilitation and Education Professionals.
The funding will provide scholarships over the next five years for 30 scholars from Idaho, Texas, Montana and Wyoming, according to the news release. These states were chosen because they are considered remote, rural or high need.
Teachers of students with visual impairments and mobility specialist in Montana are limited, and they are in high demand, Barbara A. Peterson, outreach vision consultant at Montana School for the Deaf and Blind, said according to the release.
In order to make the program successful, Tech is partnering with state service providers for students who are visually impaired or blind, according to the news release.
