Through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Texas Tech has been provided funding to support students experiencing expenses due to COVID-19 related disruption of campus operations.
Students, according to an email from the Tech Office of the President, are able to request funds for:
- Food
- Housing
- Course Materials
- Technology
- Healthcare
- Childcare
- Other Expenses not listed above
Students are eligible for funding from the CARES Act if they are enrolled in at least one face-to-face course this semester, according to the Financial Aid website. International, dual-credit and non-U.S. citizen students are not eligible for funding.
In the first round of funding, students may request up to $500 per month, for a total of $1000, according to the email. Additional funding rounds will be determined at a later date.
Following submission of a grant application, students will be notified of their application status within seven days in their Tech email address. Students can apply for funding and find more information regarding eligibility at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/financialaid/cares-act/index.php
