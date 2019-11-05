Texas Tech has been accepted into the International Theatre Institute, joining Georgetown University as one of two universities in the U.S. to be a part of the organization.
The admission of the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts into the ITI was announced at a reception in Shanghai this week, according to a Tech news release. Being in the ITI offers opportunities for faculty and students to encounter perspectives around theater and dance originating from outside Texas.
Affiliation with the ITI, according to the news release, raises the awareness of Tech theater programs and places the college among leading educational art schools.
The ITI was founded in 1948 by Director Sir Julian Huxley and playwright J.B. Priestly, according to the news release. There are currently 40 theater departments involved with the ITI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.