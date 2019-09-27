For the past 26 years, Texas Tech has had a K-12 public school that teaches students anywhere in the world.
Justin Louder, associate vice provost in Tech eLearning and Academic Partnerships, said TTU K-12 started in 1993 by legislative action to establish what is known as a special-purpose district that serves students not served by their traditional school. He said there are only a handful of other international colleges that have programs such as Tech’s.
“We have served over 400,000 students in 26 years,” Louder said. “We serve 18,000 students a year.”
There are approximately 20,000 students who are currently enrolled in TTU K-12, Louder said.
Parents do pay for this program, and the state does not provide any funds, Louder said. There are advantages to being a public school and not a private school, as TTU K-12 has been seen as a partner to school districts and not a competitor.
TTU K-12 requires tuition even though it is considered a public school, Louder said. The tuition, which does not include books and other essentials, is $250 per course each semester for Texas and U.S. students.
“A majority of our kids, our students have been able to afford it,” Louder said. “We are working on some things now that will lower the cost that we hope will make it available for more students. We try to keep our costs as low as possible to where it covers our costs and lets us keep our doors open.”
Lisa Leach, director of Instructional Design and Curriculum Development at Tech eLearning and Academic Partnerships, said often times, the student’s school will pay.
In addition to the students in TTU K-12, Tech graduates may be able to benefit from the program. Tech graduates that are getting their teaching certificate can apply to work for TTU K-12, Louder said.
All one needs is a Texas-certified teaching license, Louder said. The certificate has to be in Texas though, as the program follows a Texas curriculum.
Texas-certified teachers who are hired for TTU K-12 can teach from anywhere and set their own schedule, Leach said. There are full-time teaching jobs, but most of the jobs are supplemental part-time teaching jobs.
“Our full-time teachers make a comparable salary to what a full-time teacher at a normal school would make,” Leach said.
This is not to say an applicant has to have much experience, Leach said. The online teaching world is growing and so are the amount of jobs.
“Texas certified teachers, on average, they have about 15 to 20 years of experience before they come teach with us,” Leach said. “Some are retired teachers.”
The school teaches students from around the world, Leach said.
Joshua Robert Gonzales, a freshman communications major from Dallas, said while his family lived in Mexico doing missionary work, he was in the TTU K-12 program. He started in the eighth grade.
Gonzales said he never felt he was lacking anything a normal high school could provide when he was enrolled in the program. The structure of the classes is a very typical setup.
“There were 21 students in a class,” he said.
When he had a problem, Gonzales said he had to go through email and properly ask for help.
