The Texas Tech Jerry S. Rawls College of Business named Mike Mauldin director of the new Excellence in Banking Program. Mauldin will begin his term Nov. 1.
“Texas Tech has a history of producing quality bankers who have achieved state and national recognition in the field of banking,” Mauldin said, according to the Tech news release. “By working with the existing finance faculty and the regional stakeholders who invested in the program, the Texas Tech Excellence in Banking Program will create more opportunities for current and future students and banks that will be second to none. I cannot wait to get started.”
Maudlin has over 42 years of experience in the banking industry, according to the news release, and has been chairman, president and CEO of First Financial Bank, Hereford region for the last 17 years.
Through the Excellence in Banking Program, students will take courses aimed at providing training in modern banking techniques, according to the news release. In the program, which is being established with the support of an endowment worth more than $11 million, new courses regarding banking will be available for students.
“We are thrilled to be taking this next step in the growth of our Excellence in Banking Program,” Margaret L. Williams, Rawls College of Business dean said, according to the news release. “Mike brings the right combination of experience, a broad banking network and an enthusiasm for working with our banking students to build a strong reputation for our program. We can’t wait for him to join the team.”
The Excellence in Banking Program, according to the news release, gives students a comprehensive education in banking and finance.
“We have sought substantial input from a number of key banking alumni to create a curriculum that is relevant and rigorous, and one that will prepare these outstanding young men and women to fill the needs of the industry,” Jeff Mercer, Centennial Bank chair in finance and director of the Tech School of Banking said, according to the release. “Combined with the long-running Texas Tech School of Banking, this new program will position the Rawls College of Business to lead the state, and potentially the nation, in banking education.”
