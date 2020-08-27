Texas Tech was ranked No. 251 in Money Magazine Best College Rankings Tuesday, which is a jump from the No. 302 ranking last year.
Tech was ranked out of more than 3,000 institutions in the nation, according to a Tech news release. Tech improved on its previous ranking, jumping 51 places from 2019.
This places Tech third in the Big 12 conference, according to the new release. It ranks behind the University of Texas and Iowa State University.
The Money Magazine Best College Rankings are based on several factors including educational quality, cost of attendance, graduation rates and alumni success, according to the news release.
Tech also has been recognized in other rankings this year, according to the news release.
Whitman Insight Strategies ranked the university ninth in success after graduation and quality of graduates, according to corporate recruiters nationwide. Additionally, the Center for World University Rankings placed Tech in the top two percent of universities across the globe for the third year in a row.
