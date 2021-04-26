Texas Tech has been ranked in the upper 1.7 percent of the 2021-22 Global List of 2,000 institutions of higher learning in the world, according to a release from Tech on April 26. This list is created by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) to rank the top institutions out of nearly 25,000 colleges and universities worldwide.
Tech has been named as one of the top universities globally by the CWUR for the last seven years, and for the last five years, it has moved 77 spots in ranking to be at the 423rd in the latest ranking, according to the release. Tech is also ranked No. 119 among all U.S. institutions, as well as being ranked 407th in research performance and 492ND in alumni employment globally.
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said this ranking is one of the leading evaluators of global research universities, and Tech’s high ranking represents the university’s position as a world-class higher education research institution, according to the release. Schovanec also expressed gratitude towards faculty, staff and students, whose efforts are said to have directly contributed to Tech’s growth and stature.
The Center for World University Rankings is well-known for their policy advice, strategic insights and consulting services to governments and universities to better improve academic and scientific advancements. According to the release, its list of rankings is well-trusted by students, academics, university administrators and government officials around the world.
According to the release, there were four objective indicators regarding how the CWUR ranked the institutions: 25 percent for quality of education, indicated by the number of alumni that won major academic distinctions, 25 percent for alumni employment, indicated by the number of alumni who have held top executive positions at largest companies globally, 10 percent for academic distinction and 40 percent for research performance.
Additionally, the 40 percent for research performance can also be divided into four categories, according to the release: 10 percent for research output that counts the number of research papers within a ten-year period, 10 percent for high quality publications, which counts research papers appeared in top-tier journals, 10 percent for influence of journals that appear in influential journals and 10 percent for citations, which counts the number of papers that are highly cited.
Tech has been recognized among 131 public and private U.S. research institutions in the “Very High Research Activity” category, also known as “Carnegie Tier One," since 2016 by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, according to the release.
