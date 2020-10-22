Texas Tech has been ranked as the top online college in the state and No. 2 for best value colleges and among the most affordable online colleges in Texas.
The recognition was made by Texas Online Colleges, according to a Tech news release. Tech was compared to 20 other colleges in the state and received a score of 99 out of 100.
The ranking was based on factors, such as degrees offered, retention rates, percentage of online students, graduation rates and other contributing factors, according to the news release. Tech continues to boost as a university due to the prioritization of quality education.
Tech has excelled at providing an exceptional online program in past years as well, according to the news release. The online programs offered at Tech are available to students regardless of location.
Tech was recognized for its 80 online degree programs, 20 online certificate and certification prep programs and its educational opportunities for veterans and active military members, according to the news release.
To see the full list of Best Online Colleges ranked by Texas Online Colleges, go to its website.
