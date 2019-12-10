The Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team won the collegiate world championship at the 2019 Stock Horse of Texas Collegiate Championships last month in Abilene.
The Ranch Horse Team won the SHTX Collegiate World Championship and the SHTX Collegiate Reserve Championship on Nov. 12, according to a Tech news release. The team, along with two other teams, will represent SHTX at the Collegiate Challenge at the Road to the Horse in February.
The Tech red team beat North Central Texas College 257 to 217 and Texas A&M 257 to 167.5, according to the news release. The Tech black team beat North Texas Central College 221.5 to 214 and Texas A&M 221.5 to 167.5.
Sidney Dunkel, a junior from Archer City, was recognized as the top collegiate non pro rider in the competition because she scored 54.5 points, according to the news release. Jentry Wall from Ropesville and Sarita Short from Voss won first and second place, respectively, in the notice division.
The Ranch Horse Team also consists of:
Abi Brogger from Three Forks, Montana
Grace Blackwell from Checotah, Oklahoma
Arianne Cox from Pep, New Mexico
Tyllor Ledford from Durango, Colorado
Hannah Penny from Mount Vernon
Ben McCartney from Throckmorton
Colton Baca from Vega
Shayna Smith from Silverton
Gracen Walker from Canadian
Evan Means from Valentine
Zachary O’Neal from Guthrie
Addison Fjelstad from Lake Mills, Iowa
