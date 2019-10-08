The YWCA commissioned a report in 2017 examining the status of women in Lubbock, according to a Tech news release. The report highlighted many issues ranging from education accessibility to the gender pay gap.
Texas Tech Public Media has partnered with the YWCA, according to the release, to host a series of events. On Friday, October 18th, Tech Public Media is hosting a free, open to the public screening of “Beyond the Report: The Status of Women in Lubbock” with a panel and resource fair to follow.
Doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. in the Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium at the Museum of Texas Tech University, according to the release.
More information is available at BeyondTheReportLBK.com.
