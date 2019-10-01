Texas Tech Public Media and KCOS, the Public Broadcasting Station in El Paso, finalized their partnership Sept. 23 with approval from the Federal Communications Commission.
KCOS will remain in El Paso and produce local programming, but its broadcasting license will belong to Tech Public Media, according to a Tech news release.
“We are thrilled that the FCC approved this partnership, which has been in the works for more than two years,” KCOS General Manager Emily Loya said, according to the news release. “It’s a full circle moment for us at KCOS. Like most public television stations, we are stronger with the backing of a dedicated institutional partner that will allow our team to focus on what we do best: tell local stories and provide innovative programming to our community. We now have that relationship and partner in Texas Tech Public Media.”
There will be an advisory board in El Paso to provide feedback of the local programming, according to the news release.
“As a member of the Texas Tech Public Media family, KCOS now has access to the resources and talent it needs to continue educating and providing storytelling platforms in the El Paso region,” Paul Allen Hunton, general manager of Tech Public Media said, according to the news release. “We are fortunate to have an implementation grant provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to help us figure out how best to collaborate with our new partner. Loyal viewers and members of KCOS should not worry that big changes are coming to their local airwaves.”
