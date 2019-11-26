According to new research from the Texas Tech Department of Psychological Sciences, two thirds of people who send sexual messages over texts do not have a sexual reason for doing so.
Joseph Currin, assistant professor in counseling psychology and Kassidy Cox, doctoral student, found three motivators behind this behavior during their research analysis, according to a Tech news release. Cox and Currin found subjects sext as an act of foreplay, whether it be for the relationship reassurance they get back from their partner or as a favor which will be returned in a non-sexual way.
The study used 160 participants between 18 to 69 years old and performed an analysis measuring sexting motivations, relationship attachment and sexual behaviors, according to the news release.
Currin and Cox only focused on sexting between current partners in consensual relationships and did not note any significant differences in motivation based on sexual orientation, gender or age.
