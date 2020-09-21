Texas Tech Provost Michael Galyean announced his transition to a Department of Veterinary Science faculty position Monday.
This transition, which will be effective Sept. 1, 2021, will give Galyean the chance to interact with his colleagues in the Department of Animal and Food Sciences and new faculty of the Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, according to a memo from the Tech Office of the Provost.
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec has plans to begin the search for a new Provost this semester, according to the memo. There are intentions to fill the position by the end of the Spring 2021 semester.
