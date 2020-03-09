In light of the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Texas Tech University is taking steps to ensure the health of students, faculty and staff by canceling various study abroad programs and university-sponsored trips.
According to an email sent by the Office of the President on Monday evening, all University-sponsored international travel is being cancelled through April 30. All non-essential domestic university-sponsored travel is discouraged through March 31. Essential travel can be reviewed with Department Chairs or supervisors.
University-sponsored spring break study abroad trips will be canceled. Students will receive refunds from the university via their student accounts as well as reimbursement for prepaid expenses including airline change fees, cancellation penalties and more. Students should cancel any reservations as soon as possible to obtain refunds or unused airfare credits and can seek assistance from the Office of International Affairs.
In regards to the 106 Tech students currently studying abroad, Tech is in regular communication with these students and has plans for students to return if CDC guidance for countries change, according to the email. Over the last week, plans have been made for the return of Tech students studying abroad in Italy. Individuals returning from countries with travel restrictions must self-quarantine for 14 days. Decisions about Maymester and summer study abroad programs will be made on or before March 31, according to the email.
The university encourages students to delay all non-essential personal travel, as avoiding exposure is the best way to prevent illness. Additional information is available at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/communications/emergency/coronavirus//
