Since the start of 2022, five crime alert notifications were sent to the student body at Texas Tech regarding an incident that took place. These notifications are sent to all students in accordance with the Clery Act Alert requirements that are used to inform students of the risk and how to keep themselves out of harm's way.
The Title IX Administrator, Kimberly Simón, said once a report goes to the Title IX office, they handle things with care and want students to know they have other options if they do not want to formal process.
“We are not a legal process. So we try to use nonlegal language so we call the person who's bringing the complaint the complainant,” Simón said. ”Then we call (those receiving the complainant ) the respondents, just because they are responding to the charge. They're responding to the allegation. And really, it's because we try to make our process as least adversarial as possible.”
The Title IX office has resources for both the complainant and respondents in helping them receive the appropriate help.
“We want (respondent and complainant) to work with somebody like a counselor. Because that's really important,” Simón said. “Like, even if you get a disciplinary outcome that you want. If you're not addressing your well-being your mental health, your emotional health.”
Under certain Title IX violations, they also fall under the specific requirements of the Texas Tech Clery Compliance office. If a crime does meet the requirements of Clery crime, a notification will be sent to students.
“The overarching premise of Clery is to provide notification to the community about things that are occurring. So that you can make decisions to maintain your own safety,” Chad Beights, the Texas Tech System Clery compliance director, said.
These Clery Alerts are sent to all students on email or text message informing them of the situation that occurred. A Clery Act crime is only considered reported once someone of campus safety such as Campus security authorities or the Texas Tech Police are notified of the incident.
Capt. Amy Ivey with the Texas Tech Police Department said students who know the resources available along with what to do if a crime occurs can help themselves and others.
“The big thing is, is, you know, if you are a victim of a crime, we really encourage to report it to the police because it may help somebody else report,” Ivey said. “But if you don't feel comfortable, there's other resources on campus that they can go to.”
On the back of every student ID there is a crisis hotline number that students can call during anytime of the day to receive help regarding their mental health or an interpersonal violence crisis, according to the Crisis Intervention Services website.
Students who are a complainant in terms of the Title IX office can report their incident at anytime, whether the incident occurred years ago or recently.
“So even if something has happened in the past, and they didn't make a report and they'd like to report it now there's no like statute of limitations, right,” Simón said. “We have students who maybe something happened in their first year of college and they just didn't know who they could talk to where they could report.”
According to the Clery website, an emergency notification regarding a crime will only be sent out if it is proved to be timely warning, generally a report within 14 days of the incident.
The Titile IX offices are located in the Student Union Building and the Texas Tech Police department on 413 Flint Ave. For more information about the resources available to students see the Title IX website or Clery websites.
