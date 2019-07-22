In addition to his work in the classroom, one Texas Tech professor is working to understand how fire and grazing practices for lesser prairie-chicken habitats are affecting cows in New Mexico.
Blake Grisham, assistant professor in the Tech Department of Natural Resources Management, is gathering a group of researchers to find an ecological preservation practice without harming the ecological balance, according to a Tech news release.
So far, the project includes five different members from both Texas and New Mexico, as researchers from the two states cooperate to complete the project.
The project’s main goal is to see how these prescribed fire and grazing activities for the lesser prairie-chicken specifically impact beef herd and productivity, according to the news release.
The project is set to last two years with a $290,000 grant from the Center of Excellence for Hazardous Materials Management, according to the news release. The researchers will take the normal practices of grazing and see if those practices are impacting cattle in a socio-economic part of a region.
Grisham and his group are looking for body conditions of the cows in pre and post-grazing, mineral intake during grazing and conception and abortion rates, according to the release. The group is also hoping for a better understanding of how tampering with grazing impacts the lesser prairie-chicken management.
