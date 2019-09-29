Life on the Texas Tech campus has changed in different ways because of the university’s programs and dedication to diversification in enrollment.
Jade Silva Tovar, senior director of the Tech Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DDEI), said Tech strives to reach out to as many students as possible and impact them for the better. She said Tech funds different diversity programs that work to achieve this goal.
Leading student outreach programs and working with other programs in strategic planning and goal setting are tasks Silva Tovar said she completes to support the entire campus. The DDEI is focused on students who are attending Tech.
“It’s the interpersonal support that we provide,” she said, regarding the programs that offer academic support to students from diverse backgrounds.
Tech TRIO is one program Silva Tovar said works to accomplish this goal.
“TRIO programs are federally funded programs that have been around since the 70s,” she said. “TRIO Support Services provide academic achievement for students, tutoring opportunities and ways to connect to the institution for academic success with the goal of graduation.”
Different programs at Tech offer a variety of support with retention and college life.
The students that are in these programs have higher retention rates than those not in the diversity programs, Silva Tovar said. There is a five percent to 10 percent increase in retention rates among students in these programs compared to those ones that are not in taking part in programs.
“[McNair Scholars Program] is another federally recognized program that offers support for underrepresented students that are going into a doctoral program or graduate school pathway,” she said.
Throughout the MSP, students have to show interest in research or scholarly work, as they get partnered with a faculty mentor to conduct research, Silva Tovar said. A seminar that walks students through how to prepare for graduate school is available.
In addition to these programs, Silva Tovar said there is a new student intersection leadership council consisting of a group of students whose goal is to build and celebrate culture on campus. She said the students will build a sense of community and learn how students’ identities intersect and how they are creating an inclusive campus culture.
First Generation Transition and Mentoring Programs at Tech is another resource Silva Tovar said could help students.
“There is a first generation and transitional program where we have two peer coaches per group, and we have seven groups with 25 to 30 students per group,” Silva Tovar said. “They provide social, academic, transitional and career support.”
In the future, Silva Tovar said she hopes to expand the program to support more students.
“Our first and second year first generation mentoring programs have been so successful that we are looking to grow for our third and fourth year students because we are noticing that these students are still wanting to have someone for that connection and support in the third and fourth year,” Silva Tovar said.
The program is focused on meeting the students where they are at, Silva Tovar said. Students meet individually with group mentors.
“The program holds different workshops related to career financial aid. We do academic study sessions as well,” Silva Tovar said. “We will have a large transfer student class this fall.”
Despite the programs aimed at helping students feel a part of the community, Tech programs and organizations may provide other benefits as well.
Ike Orioha, a freshman biochemistry major from Lubbock, said taking part in an organization is important for his future career. After studying biochemistry, he wants to become a doctor.
“I know I should join an organization because I need it for my résumé,” he said.
The African Student Organization at Tech is one Orioha said he has learned about while at Tech.
Along with supporting students currently on campus and providing an environment that is diverse, student outreach may be another factor that impacts diversity on campus and how one perceives the Tech environment.
Julian Olivas, director of marketing at Tech Undergraduate Admissions, said there are day and night programs where colleges and universities have a chance to attend college fairs to reach students. Tech goes to every college fair, which gives the university a better chance to reach smaller, rural areas and help community college students that are interested in transferring.
“We have academic advisers that are here and in Dallas and Houston,” Olivas said. “We have academic advisers that work with students before they even begin to transfer to Texas Tech. So, if a student is interested in transferring here they can work with the academic advisers to know what transfers here, so they have more of a seamless transferring experience, and this has helped our transfer population know that they are needed and wanted here.”
Throughout Texas, there are Tech admissions counselors available that a student can call or email, Olivas said. The counselors will meet with a student at a Starbucks, a public library or at their school.
Tech also has an admissions team in Dallas because that is where about 35 percent of the students come from, Olivas said. There are recruitment counselors in Austin, San Antonio and Houston.
“For the community college transfers, one thing that is attractive to students and that we are excited about is Texas Tech has been committed to providing a very generous scholarship to transfer students,” Olivas said, “and that has been very beneficial.”
