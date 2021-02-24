The COVID-19 outbreak has been causing a lot of disturbances in daily life, restricting various means of business and entertainment due to the requirements for social distancing. One of the aspects it affected is the way theaters operate.
At the start of February, there was a petition online requesting for the University Interscholastic League to remove the rule that makes all performers wear a mask when performing on stage. Regarding this, in the City of Lubbock’s virtual conference about COVID-19 on Feb. 3, Mayor Dan Pope said that it might be safe to not use masks for performances considering the lowering cases, but he did not make any further comment.
“With the way the governor’s order is written, there’s enough interpretation for each individual and organization to decide how they would like to go about it. I think the UIL that governs the public schools and their competitions has come out on this, but I don’t have a comment on that,” Pope said.
The mask mandate certainly makes these decisions harder to make, since it is directly affecting public safety. However, with most theaters closed to the public after the pandemic started, masks might not be a huge obstacle for performers trying to deliver their play after all.
Rachel Hirshorn, an assistant professor at Texas Tech’s School of Theater and Dance, said that the risks of the pandemic is simply too high that theaters decided to close before they even consider the possibility of using masks in their performances.
“Because theaters are very intimate, and we do many intimate interactions with each other like hugging and kissing, there is no way to keep others safe. Thus, the whole world shut theaters down,” Hirshorn said.
All performers are instead instructed to use Zoom as a medium to perform “cyber performances” at their own dorms and apartments. This method uses Zoom as a medium for actors to perform freely and without a mask in front of a green screen at their own residence or private space, and the footage will later be shaped together by editors to make the complete result similar to that of a TV show. The usage of masks greatly limits the conveyance of ideas, and to have alternatives that allow performers to work without a mask at their own residence is a good method to work around when the theaters are not available to the public.
“It makes it difficult to understand the performers when you usually you can read their faces very well. You know theater is a very expressive art form, you need to see the whole face to learn their expression,” Hirshorn said.
There was an attempt to have other ways for theaters to work around and allow performers to act without a mask, but none of them work as intended and all had to be stopped. April Langehennig, an instructor at Tech’s School of Theater and Dance, said that the school’s theater had tried to limit the number of the audience down to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, but they eventually have to shut down due to the inefficiency of this method.
“At first, we tried to limit to 100 people at the theater at once, then 70, then 50. Eventually, we had to close the theater. If you think about it, having the stage performers and the backstage crew alone for a big play can already get the number of people in the theater close to the limit,” Langehennig said.
This, plus the idea that staying indoors with a circulated airflow in the theater for an hour or two would make it easier to spread the virus, stopped the theater workers from trying to work around and led to the decision of closing the theater.
The airflow is another reason why using masks for performance is not an ideal situation for performers, according to Langehennig.
“Part of the deal is that unless you are using masks that really protrude from the face, singers and actors, athletes too, are sucking the masks into their mouth, not because they need more air than someone else, but they need to get in a controlled amount of air for their actions,” Langehennig said.
With the current progress on vaccinations and regulations to protect people of the public, Langehennig said that having the theater working as it is right now is not a good idea, but it might be different in the summer if the theater decided to somehow make outdoor performances possible. With more people get vaccinated and become immune to the virus, it is certainly possible to work with each other as a pod on outdoor stages without worrying about spreading COVID-19 to others.
“We’re excited for when enough people have been vaccinated, so that our audiences can come together again – that is going to be great,” Langehennig said.
Despite being unable to view performances live at the theater, Langehennig said people can still enjoy the stunning performances at the comfort of their living rooms by browsing the list of plays posted online by the School of Theater and Dance.
With how the City of Lubbock has been making effort to open vaccination clinics for everyone lately, a future where everything can go back to normal is not impossible, and performers can expect to see themselves in front of people on stage again as soon as the outbreak is over.
