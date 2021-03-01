In March and April of 2020, many consumers turned to online shopping to get their necessities due to the pandemic. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the United States online shopping sales increased more than 30 percent between the first and second quarter of 2020.
Professors at Texas Tech spoke on what they think online shopping during the pandemic did to the economy.
“The government shut down large parts of the economy during the pandemic," Benjamin Powell, a professor of economics at the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business Administration, said. "This wasn’t your normal type of recession. It was an ordered shut down, and government so-called stimulus bills can’t stimulate something that has closed."
Due to large sectors of the economy being closed, online retailers opened their platforms for consumers to buy any product they may need, according to Powell.
“Online shopping was a huge boon for consumers," Alex Salter, an associate professor for economics, said. "They were able to get the goods and services they wanted while controlling health risks and maintaining physical distancing."
Online retailers deserve credit for keeping the flow of economic activity during the global pandemic, Salter said.
“There isn’t a thing that is the economy,” Powell said. “The economy is the people.”
It is not that the economy was doing good or bad during the pandemic, Powell said the consumer’s first option was taken away, and their second option is online shopping for their necessary items.
Salter said even though there was an increase in consumers shopping online, household balance sheets are more substantial than they were.
“Household balance sheets are much stronger now than they were just a few years ago. That's partly because people are saving more,” Salter said. “At the same time, shopping online was a great way for consumers to continue purchasing goods and services that matter for quality of life.”
“Online shopping was very therapeutic for me during the pandemic,” said Anna Skruch, a sophomore public relations major from Plano, said.
Skruch said she struggled with saving her money because of how often she was online shopping. She felt that online shopping was something to occupy her during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.