As the nation continues to find its way to the polls, the presidential candidates continue their campaigns, focusing their energy on swing states. For voters it may be helpful to know what a swing state, or battleground state, is when heading into the final stretch of the presidential race.
Matthew Ellison, an online instructor in the Department of Political Science at Texas Tech, said there are two types of states: base states and battleground states.
If a political party has won a state for the last five political election cycles, that state is considered a base state for that political party, Ellison said. Texas is considered a base state for the Republican Party while Massachusetts is considered a base state for the Democratic Party.
If both parties have won at least one time in the last five political election cycles in a state, then that state is considered a battleground state, Ellison said. Pennsylvania, Florida, Virginia and Ohio are states that are considered battleground states.
There are numerous factors that cause a state to swing, Ellison said. A main factor that may cause a state to swing is changing demographics.
A significant injection of young voters and growing populations of Hispanic and African American voters can potentially cause a state to become competitive, Ellison said. Additionally, a state becoming competitive could reflect the candidates.
“At the end of the day, Donald Trump is very unpopular when it comes to approval ratings,” Ellison said.
Trump has been in the 40 percent range for approval ratings his entire presidency, Ellison said. If a president is under 50 percent approval going into an election, it is not good for their re-election hopes.
“Those can definitely change how elections are contested in the states,” he said regarding these factors.
Additionally, if there are issues or policies that are unpopular, Ellison said that may energize voters in a state making it more competitive.
For example, Ellison said the COVID-19 pandemic is one factor that could impact voter perceptions.
“This is probably consistently considered one of the biggest issues going into the election,” he said.
Trump’s handling of the pandemic is highly criticized, Ellison said. Voters will probably hold him accountable for his initial handling and continued response to COVID-19.
Because cases are spiking again, Ellison said the issue is gaining even more traction as the election draws closer, which might energize voters thus making states more competitive.
Joel Sievert, assistant professor of political science, said 2016 was a great reminder of the importance of swing states.
The national vote was very close, but the Electoral College is what decides who becomes president, Sievert said. This gives swing states their prominence. Less than 300,000 votes in three states swung the election toward Trump in 2016.
“They become really important because 10,000 votes in one state could be what makes or breaks an election,” Sievert said.
There could be a candidate who wins the popular vote by 5 million to 6 million votes, but if they lose enough swing states by close margins, they lose the election, Sievert said.
Texas is showing a lean toward becoming a swing state, Sievert said.
Though it can be difficult to know if this is unique to 2020, Sievert said, in 2018, Texas saw Democrat Beto O’Rourke compete with Republican Ted Cruz for the Senate seat. This showed that Democrats could be competitive in a statewide race in Texas.
“Texas, like a lot of states, it’s growing,” Sievert said.
Growth in metropolitan areas, which are already disproportionately Democrat relative to the rest of the state, is a key factor driving this change for Texas, Sievert said. Suburbs are trending towards the Democratic Party.
For example, Lubbock County itself is considered Republican, but some precincts are Democratic, Sievert said. If you look at a precinct level map of the state and zoom in at highly populated areas, it gets increasingly blue.
“Texas becoming competitive is a huge potential change at the national level,” Sievert said.
With 38 electoral college votes, Texas going from a guaranteed Republican to a toss-up changes everything, which is why Democrats are investing more money in the state, Sievert said.
Even though this change will come later down the road, Ellison said the Republican Party still will most likely win the state of Texas in the presidential election this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.