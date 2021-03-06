There has been recent debate regarding who should get a third stimulus check in the United States, but some citizens are not aware of what a stimulus check is or what to do with them.
Rashid Al-Hmoud, an associate professor in the Texas Tech Department of Economics, explained where the money for a stimulus check comes from.
“The government will borrow the money,” Al-Hmoud said. “Usually when there is a stimulus package as such that is not part of the budget that is agreed upon for the fiscal year by the government, the government will need to borrow that money.”
Al-Hmoud said that an example of how the government borrows money is similar to how citizens borrow money.
If a person had an income of $1,000 but spends $1,200 that person is borrowing that other $200 dollars. That process is what the United States government goes through to put out a stimulus check, Al-Hmoud said.
“When the government spends more than it taxes, they borrow,” Al-Hmoud said. “The way the government borrows is by issuing government securities or government bonds.”
Al-Hmoud said even though the United States government borrows money similar to how citizens borrow money, there is a difference between a citizen’s debt and the government's debt.
“The debt on an individual has to be paid at a certain time,” Al-Hmoud said. “When any government issues debt, there is no certain payment period. A government has the ability to continue to borrow to pay for its debt.”
Frank Ciarliero, an associate professor in the Tech Department of Economics, talked about what the United States government will do to borrow money and where the United States government borrows money from.
“Well, the government maintains a tax base and they also have a very large borrowing capacity. Right now, they are able to borrow at extremely low interest rates,” Ciarliero said. “The idea would be to bring forward some of that future taxation revenue to today in the form of borrowing. So, the government will borrow money, give out the money and then repay it back in the future.”
Ciarliero said the United States government operates in the bond market. The U.S. Treasury will run a bond auction and whoever wants to lend their money to the government can do so.
Ciarliero said typically, the people who are lending their money are financial institutions and foreign governments, but anyone, such as a mom or dad, could lend money to the government as well.
Ciarliero further explained why there are specific people who are prioritized when it comes to distribution the stimulus checks.
“First you would think politically in terms of who the government thinks is somebody they would like to distribute money to and I think the current government favors people in the lower income end of the scale,” Ciarliero said. “The economic reason for thinking this way is generally a person with a lower income is more likely to spend any additional money that they receive.”
Ciarliero said the general view is that a person with a lower income may have many consumption commitments including school fees, mortgages and other bills. If this person with the lower income receives more money, that person would more likely spend it and that is ultimately what the government wants people to do.
Taufiq Hasan Quadria, a grad student in the Department of Personal Financial Planning, works with Red to Black Peer Financial Coaching as a peer financial educator and he leads the Red to Black research team. Quadria talked about his recommendations of how students should spend their money if students are able to receive a stimulus check.
“Recently I did research led by Sarah Asebedo, a professor and good researcher in our department, this research was published in a journal and what we found was younger people tend to spend most of their stimulus money on their spending needs,” Quadria said.
If a student receives a stimulus check the best thing to do is spend it on essential needs first, this will include housing and other related bills, Quadria said.
If there is surplus money from the stimulus check, Quadria suggested to pay off debt next including credit card debt, car loans mortgage loans and student loans.
“I would suggest whatever surplus money you have instead of saving it or investing it you should pay off your debt first,” Quadria said. “It doesn’t matter where you invest because it is very hard to make consistent profit from investing. Unless someone is completely debt free, then I would recommend investing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.