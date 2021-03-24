With United States government agencies such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and companies like SpaceX, space exploration is becoming more of a common and exciting event in the modern era. It takes many important people to make a space mission successful and some of those people work at Texas Tech.
Andrew Jackson is a professor in the department of civil, environmental, and construction engineering at Tech. Jackson said he is running experiments with funding he received from NASA.
“We’ve had NASA funding since the early 2000s,” Jackson said. “We’ve had this funding to develop bioreactors in support of treatment of wastewater for space habitation systems.”
Jackson said the bioreactors are used for the first stage of treatment in a closed loop recycling system where wastewater can be reused into usable water over and over.
There are a couple reasons why making water reusable in space is essential, Jackson said. Leaving Earth’s gravity well is an expensive task to do. Launching mass is expensive, and water is the largest mass consumable for any mission.
“There needs to be roughly two kilograms of water a day for drinking and then more for oxygen and food preparation,” Jackson said. “Launching all that water to the Moon or to Mars for a mission that is going to last one to three years, it is just not possible. We can’t even afford the launch costs and the volume of water would be too large to ever get there.”
Jackson said that if someone is going to be living in space, recycling water is the best choice because the other option would be getting frozen water from wherever the mission is. The amount of water someone needs to survive in space cannot be brought with them.
“We are working on how we can treat the water, so it is safe to reuse and how to treat the water so that it is least costly,” Jackson said. “For NASA, cost isn’t money, it is mass and volume.”
The minimum amount of water that would be sent on a mission is still under discussion, Jackson said.
“We are probably talking about 30 days’ worth of water for a three-year mission,” Jackson said. “So, they would send 30 days of water that would then get reused over and over for that three years."
Al Sacco Jr. is the dean of engineering at Tech. Sacco Jr. discussed his experience with space and his studies and what the future holds for space exploration.
“I flew in the Space Shuttle Columbia twice, but the second flight is the one that everyone talks about,” Sacco Jr. said. “We did a lot of science on it. We grew crystals for the petroleum industry, we grew the first HIV crystals to help develop retro drugs.”
Sacco Jr. said he is very familiar with the Space Program and that many things that are being discussed today were the same topics of discussion 20 years ago.
Commercial space is becoming more and more of a lucrative business, Sacco Jr. said. This includes satellites, cell phones, imaging; these are all a part of commercial space.
“NASA has started to refocus its mission on space exploration,” Sacco Jr. said. “The new exploration emphasis is to establish a space station around the Moon and then really use that as a platform to get a sense of what it is like to live away from the Earth.”
Sacco Jr. said, the Moon space station would be used for astronauts to get prepared to go to Mars, because going to Mars is the big jewel on the crown.
“Mars has some implications here on the ground,” Sacco Jr. said. “Sometimes companies get blamed for all the CO2 (carbon dioxide) that's pumped into the environment. Well, Mars is 95 percent CO2, so NASA is now coming out with a call for how to convert CO2 into nutrients and food stubs for the astronauts when they get there.”
Sacco Jr. said he is now attempting to get oil companies to work with NASA to reuse CO2 to produce nutrients for cattle and other things in the area.
There is a huge opportunity to turn a greenhouse gas into something useful for Americans and the Space Program is what is driving that, Sacco Jr. said.
Even though humans are closer and closer to achieving the goal of going to Mars, there are still many things to consider, Sacco Jr. sad. The astronauts who go to Mars will need to learn how to take advantage of their environment.
“They can’t bring all the food they need; they can’t bring all the water they need,” Sacco Jr. said. “They are going to ship some up ahead of time, but they need to have a contingency and the contingency is how can they convert what is there to keep them alive.”
There are other problems that also need to be addressed and dealt with before going to Mars, Sacco Jr. said.
The mental health of astronauts is a big area of concern, Sacco Jr. said. People were depressed in quarantine during the pandemic, but when the astronauts go to Mars, they will basically be in quarantine with six or eight people for three years.
“These men and women are going to be under enormous stress and isolation,” Sacco Jr. said. “They won’t be able to get away from it either. They can’t just say they want to go home in the middle of going to Mars. They will be stuck in a relatively small vehicle for three years and then when they land there comes more stress.”
Sacco Jr. said technologies to address these issues are getting developed.
The propulsion and technology are almost done to truly achieve this goal of going to Mars, Sacco Jr. said.
“What we are going to do is go to the Moon and learn to live off of Earth and then transit to Mars,” Sacco Jr. said. “That's what they call the 1,000-day mission because it takes three years in total to complete the mission, and it is going to be quite the adventure when it comes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.