This week, the Iowa caucus took place. Volunteers and grassroots supporters had been there, for some campaigns had been there for months working hard to convince as many people to get out and support their candidate as possible.
Monday night started out with most of the Republican caucuses reporting back a final result declaring Donald Trump the victor of most of the votes. The final result, according to the Associated Press, was Trump with 97.1 percent of votes, Bell Weld with 1.3 percent of votes and Joe Walsh with 1.1 percent of the votes.
Monday for the Democrats was a different situation. According to The New York Times and several other sources, many precincts suffered from not being able to accurately report data on an app designed for the occasion.
The issues with reporting data have persisted through most of the week, preventing them from declaring a definite winner even now, according to CNBC.
According to NBC News, there are several issues with the final results that have been posted. They state that in 4.5 percent of precincts there are reporting more, "reallocated candidate preference” than "initial candidate preference.” For example, again according to the report NBC precinct WDM-312 in Polk county reported 61 votes in initial vote with 339 votes in reallocated preference round.
Seth McKee, associate professor of political science at Texas Tech University, said the Iowa Democratic Caucus does not necessarily negate who will be successful in the future.
“I think in the context of 2020 the Iowa Democratic Caucus matters less than most of the time,” he said. “To game these things though, it’s kind of tough. It’s hard to figure out who’s going to get momentum, how voters might shift.”
Many share McKee’s belief that due to the failed system, the Iowa caucus fails to provide the media narrative it usually provides.
“I think that people have sort of discounted its importance because of how botched the process was,” McKee said.
Joel Sievert, an assistant professor of political science at Tech, discussed how winning the delegates of Iowa is not important, it’s the story that gets told.
“Where (Iowa) it’s really important is the narrative,” Sievert said. “This narrative of who’s in the lead and who are the frontrunners.”
He also said he believes that voting reporting issues have affected the story of these campaigns.
“The biggest, the reason this is troubling is we now don’t have the narrative,” he said. “It’s ruined the spectacle of the caucus.”
While many news stations still have not declared an official victor, Pete Buttigieg, former Mayor of South Bend, came away with 26.2 percent of the state delegates, Bernie Sanders with 26.1 percent, Elizabeth Warren with 18 percent, Joe Biden with 15.8 percent, Amy Klobuchar with 12.3 percent, and Andrew Yang with 1 percent. This is the total with all but one precinct reporting, according to POLITICO, a political news outlet.
While Buttigieg is currently in the lead in terms of state delegates, Sanders currently leads in the popular vote with 45,826 voters compared to Buttigieg’s 43,195 voters.
The campaigners now set their eyes on New Hampshire which is set to take place Feb. 11. While many in New Hampshire are gearing up to campaign for the candidate, many in Texas are still waiting for a clear frontrunner to appear.
Rebeca Hinestroza, a senior advertisement major from New Braunfels described how she usually waits for elections to get closer before she commits to a cause. This is the true challenge both Democrats and Republicans face coming this November, motivating youth and disenfranchised voters to voice their opinions.
