Agriculture and farming are a couple of the most important industries in the United States. However, these industries use large amounts of resources, produce large amounts of greenhouse gas emissions and use a lot of water. Studies are being done today to find solutions to these problems.
Lindsey Slaughter is an assistant professor of soil microbial ecology and biochemistry in the Department of Plant and Soil Science. Slaughter discussed two big production practices that she is looking into.
“The two biggest production practices here in this region of West Texas are cotton production and cattle production,” Slaughter said. “Of the two of those, cattle production has a range land environment that is perennial and that is beneficial for the soil compared to the intensively farmed crops.”
Slaughter said lowering disturbance allows soil to maintain the nutrient cycling and structural development process that keeps soil stable and held in place for a longer period.
When wind or rain hits the soil with low disturbance, it will not wash away because the soil has been able to maintain its stable structure, Slaughter said.
“There are two things we would like producers to consider, one of them being, planting better adapted forages,” Slaughter said. “A forage is a plant that is grown for animal consumption. Plants such as grasses that are well adapted to not needing a lot of water, not needing a lot of extra nutrient inputs is good. We would also ask producers to add some sort of legume to that forage mix.”
A legume forage is different from a grass forage, Slaughter said. They are in different plant families. Legumes will form a symbiotic relationship with bacteria in the soil that colonizes the roots and are then able to turn nitrogen from atmospheric gas nitrogen into a more plant-available nitrogen.
Slaughter said if you had the legume planted in the field along with well adapted grasses, the need to use fertilizers goes down and the need to water the plants cuts down as well. Additionally, legumes will provide a great protein source for cattle.
“Even if you are a cotton producer, a lot of times you can make some sort of small transition to a forage-based environment,” Slaughter said. “You can take a piece of your operation and you can plant grazed grasses and still be able to make some sort of a profit.”
Planting these different crops will also protect these fields from erosion as well, Slaughter said.
“That for me is a really big thing,” Slaughter said. “Converting where it economically and logistically makes sense for a producer to put more of their land into grasses. It really helps cut down on dust erosion.”
Slaughter said that there are different sources of nitrogen that come into pastures. One of the sources is fertilizer nitrogen and the other is a slow less available source from alfalfa.
“That easily used fertilizer is also easily used by the same microbes that consume methane,” Slaughter said. “You have NH4, which is ammonium and CH4, which is methane, which bacteria in that environment would typically be consuming methane not producing it.”
Slaughter said methane is more commonly produced in tiny anaerobic sights within the soil where oxygen cannot get to.
“The question is, does having that easy source of food for the microbes that would be consuming that methane, does that reduce their ability to consume that methane?” Slaughter said.
The theory is that another reason that grass legume mixes are beneficial is because when adding fertilizer to a grass only pasture, that could be inhibiting the soil’s ability to absorb the methane, Slaughter said.
Chuck West is the Thornton Distinguished Chair in the Department of Plant and Soil Science at Tech. West discussed what are some common crops that are being used now, where they can grow and how much water is needed for those crops to grow.
“We can’t really grow corn or cotton on all of our land,” West said. “Not all of the land is good enough for it. It also takes a lot of water to grow corn. Cotton requires less water than corn, but it does still require some water for irrigation.”
West said more than half the cotton in this area is grown without irrigation. This means cotton can grow by just being rain fed.
Corn cannot be grown without irrigation, West said. The way the forages are useful is that it can be grown with little irrigation.
“Our groundwater is declining and that is where our irrigation comes from,” West said. “It has been going down one foot a year. In some areas, the aquifer is so thin that only small amounts of water can be extracted. So, more and more land is being converted to rain-fed agriculture.”
West said there are other ways to be careful with the water that way it is not wasted or being poorly used, and it can be done with perennial grasses.
“The nice thing about growing perennial grasses is that they capture carbon dioxide from the air and absorb it,” West said. “They have to do this in order to grow. That helps reduce the rate at which we are producing greenhouse gases. A crop like cotton does not store much carbon in the soil.”
West said growing pastures well over time will build up the organic carbon. However there are two other greenhouse gasses of interest besides carbon dioxide.
Methane is one of these gases, it contains carbon, but it has a different structure to it, West said.
“The problem with methane is, the cattle grazing a forage will give off methane,” West said. “When they exhale, methane leaves their body as they exhale. Methane is bad because it has 30 times greater global warming potential. It is more powerful as a greenhouse gas.”
West said that trying to reduce the amount of methane that cattle give off when they breathe is a top priority. Research has found that improving the quality of a forage will reduce the production of methane.
“We are doing that by growing alfalfa,” West said. “The beauty of alfalfa is that it is very high in protein and therefore is very nutritious for the cattle.”
West said alfalfa will digest quickly, and when a feed that will digest quickly with good energy content, cattle will not give off as much methane.
“The cattle we know are giving off methane,” West said. “Now that alfalfa is growing out in the grass, it does something to the soil bacteria. We are not sure what, but it makes the soil bacteria take methane from the air. Lindsey Slaughter received this grant to confirm this and to see how this is happening and which bacteria are doing that.”
