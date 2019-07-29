Wind turbine farms are common in many places in the United States, as they provide energy for surrounding areas. But for one bird species, these farms may not provide a suitable environment.
Clint Boal, professor in the Texas Tech Department of Natural Resources Management, and his team of researchers are studying the effects of wind turbine farms on the behaviors of burrowing owls that inhabit nearby burrows, according to a Tech news release.
Whether it be in U.S. grasslands, farmlands or deserts, burrowing owls occupy ground burrows that other animals leave behind, according to the news release. Because the burrowing owl species has been experiencing long-term declines in population, the bird is on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s list of species of conservation concern and is considered a threatened species in Mexico and an endangered species in Canada.
Boal, who is also an assistant leader in the U.S. Geological Survey’s Texas Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, and the research team will monitor the burrowing owl’s movement in wind farms and in adjacent areas to try to protect the species, which is being threatened because of the expansion of urban and agricultural areas, according to the news release.
Because wind turbine farms are becoming popular in the South Plains, the need to study the turbine’s affects on burrowing owl habitats is important, according to the new release. To track the owls’ movement year-round, the research team will capture burrowing owls, which will be fitted with GPS transmitters, at the Reese Technology Center, located at 9801 N. Reese Blvd, and at the Pantex energy facility near Amarillo.
“It remains to be studied and understood how the species interact and are affected by wind-energy development in the Southern Great Plains,” Boal said regarding the study, which will be funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. “Ultimately, this study will allow us to better manage our wildlife resources as renewable energy expands.”
