With social media’s increasing popularity among young adults, one Texas Tech College of Media and Communication professor conducted a study to understand this growth and its impact on young adults.
Eric Rasmussen, director of the doctoral program at CoMC, conducted a study with over 500 students from 18 to 29 years old, according to a Tech news release. The age range was selected because social media use tends to increase between these ages.
The longer adults are on social media, the less time they dedicate to discussing their “negative emotional experiences,” according to the news release. This led to increased stress levels in participants.
The study found social media leads to isolation and participants were not able to effectively express their emotions and deal with stress, according to the news release. This process is cyclical. The more participants used social media, the more it affected their ability to reconcile their emotional state.
