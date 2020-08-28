For his impact in the field of computer science, the Association for Computing Machinery awarded Victor Sheng, associate professor of computer science at Texas Tech, the 2020 Test-of-Time Award.
The association’s Special Interest Group on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining recognized Sheng’s paper, “Got Another Label? Improving Data Quality and Data Mining Using Multiple, Noisy Labelers,” according to a Tech news release.
Sheng presented the paper at the 2008 Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining Conference and was named the runner-up for the Best-of-the-Best Award that year, according to the news release.
The Test-of-Time Award is the highest honor in computer science, Sheng said, according to the news release. The award symbolizes a continued impact in the data science community.
