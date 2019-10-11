Vinicius Machado, assistant professor of veterinary sciences at Texas Tech, has been awarded a three-year grant worth $464,338 by the United States Department of Agriculture-National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Machado is working to predict a cure and treatment failure of metritis in dairy cattle in order to improve the use of antimicrobial drugs that are used on cattle, according to the news release. Metritis is a painful postpartum uterine bacterial infection in dairy cows associated with decreased milk production and fertility.
Since the therapy only impacts 20 percent of metritis cases, according to the news release, Machado said he wants to develop selective treatment-management strategies that will minimize the use of antimicrobial drugs in dairy cows.
The new treatment strategies will identify factors that can be used to predict which metritis cases will benefit from antimicrobial therapy, Machado said, according to the news release.
Studies have shown more than half of metritis cases do not need antimicrobial drug treatment, according to the news release. For this project, Machado will be working with Michael Ballou, department of veterinary sciences chairman at Tech, and researchers Klibs Galvao from the University of Florida, Fabio Lima from the University of Illinois and Noelle Noyes from the University of Minnesota.
